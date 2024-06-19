Breaking

Twelve injured in collision between two vehicles in Handwara

Aatif Qayoom
Handwara, June 19: A dozen people were injured after two vehicles collided in Batpora village of Qalamabad in Handwara on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the two vehicles collided while coming from opposite directions, resulting in injuries to 12 persons.

Following the incident, all the injured were initially taken to NTPHC Qalamabad and later shifted to Associated Hospital GMC Handwara for specialized treatment.

Deputy Medical Superintendent of Associated Hospital GMC Handwara, Dr. Aijaz, told Rising Kashmir that all the injured are stable, though one person was transferred to a Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.

Some of the injured have been identified as, Gh Nabi Sheikh of Mawar Payeen, Samen Shafi War of Lach, Mohd Meskeen of Nowgam, Ab Rashid Tantaray of Hangha, Umi Aiman of Nowgam, Rubeena Begum of Nowgam, Mesra Begum of Nowgam, Mohd Akbar Sheikh of Nowgam, Ulfat of Nowgam, Aima of Nowgam.

