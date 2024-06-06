Protest in GMC Sgr over blasphemous display picture by non-local student

Srinagar, Jun 05: Students and doctors of Govt. Medical College, Srinagar Wednesday held a protest against a non-local medical student, who allegedly put a blasphemous display picture on a messaging app.

A spokesperson of Resident Doctors Association GMC Srinagar said they had given three hours to the non-local student to remove the offending display picture but the latter refused to do it following which students in anger protested against the same.

The protesting students demanded strict action against the non-local student for the immoral act, which they said had hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of GMC Srinagar has strongly condemned the deplorable act of blasphemy perpetrated by an undergraduate medical student of the medical institution.

“Such an egregious transgression not only grievously wounds the religious sensibilities of many but also imperils the very fabric of societal harmony and mutual respect, which we hold dear,” the RDA said in a statement.

The RDA resolutely asserts that such blasphemous conduct shall not be countenanced within the hallowed halls of the institution.

“Hence, we earnestly beseech the authorities to adopt a resolute stance and to mete out the most stringent of measures against the transgressor,” it said.

The RDA said, “In solidarity, we stand unwavering in our commitment to uphold communal peace and to nurture an atmosphere of profound respect among all communities.”

Following the protest and RDA statement, GMC Srinagar authorities have taken cognisance of the matter and suspended the concerned individual with immediate effect.

“Apropos certain reports from GMC Srinagar, it is to inform that immediate cognisance of the matter was taken by GMC Srinagar administration. Pending enquiry the concerned individual has been suspended with immediate effect,” GMC Srinagar said in a post on X.

It further said that an enquiry comprising 13 HOD’s/HOU’s has been initiated for necessary action under rules. “All concerned are requested to maintain peace and tranquillity in the campus,” it added.