“Drug cartels that thrived for decades are being wiped out”: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, MAY 25: In a major push against the narco-terror, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha rallied with a massive crowd in Bandipora today, leading a Padyatra to galvanize support for the cause.

“45 days ago, I pledged not only to dismantle smugglers and narco-terrorists ecosystem, but also to spark a movement that uplifts youth and restores dignity to families scarred by addiction,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that Jammu Kashmir is united, strong in resolve and clear in purpose and fully committed to freeing our society from drugs once and for all.

“The action against narco-terrorists and drug smugglers will continue. It will not stop until every drug smuggler is eliminated from the sacred soil of Jammu Kashmir. Our agencies have launched an unprecedented drive to dismantle narco-terrorists and their hidden network. No drug smuggler, drug peddler, or anyone seeking to poison our society is beyond reach. The entire narco-terror ecosystem is being pursued,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that several drug supply networks that until now remained hidden for various reasons are being traced and dismantled.

He said Drug cartels that thrived for decades are being wiped out. “We have sent a clear message that Jammu Kashmir will not be a safe haven for those who profit from other people’s sufferings. I am determined that we will root out every narco-terrorist and drug smuggler from this soil. Those who tried to destroy our families will have their existence erased from this land.

The law is now being applied firmly. Narco-terrorists are being punished, youth are being protected, families are being supported, and renewed hope is returning to the society,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that very soon, the administration will come out with a comprehensive rehabilitation policy which will ensure that every young person trapped by addiction gets a chance to rejoin the mainstream.

“Our aim is that not a single young person is left behind. We will provide jobs, opportunities, and the means for them to live with dignity. I strongly believe the success of a Drug-free Jammu Kashmir will not be measured only by the number of drug smugglers arrested but by the number of lives we can rebuild. It will be measured by the homes that can be restored and the young people who can fulfil their dreams. I promise you that we will not rest until their dreams are realised,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the government cannot win this fight alone and in this battle against drugs, administration needs support of families, teachers, religious leaders, and every responsible citizen.

“I envision a Jammu Kashmir where every child grows up free from the shadow of addiction. A Jammu Kashmir where families are not torn apart by drugs. A Jammu Kashmir where society moves forward with security, dignity, and trust. This is not merely a dream. It is our mission and together we will fulfill it. We need the vigilance, awareness, and commitment of every resident of Jammu Kashmir. I believe that when people stand united, no narco-terror network or drug cartel can infiltrate them.

When the public stands together, no terror can defeat them. I urge, we must unite to bury narco-terror once and for all,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated Waqar Knowledge Centre – Engaging Youth Against Drug Abuse.Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, District Bandipora has established the Waqar Knowledge Centre (WKC), completing the anti-drug intervention cycle by providing recovering addiction cases with a constructive platform for rehabilitation, engagement, and reintegration.

The initiative reinforces the message that individuals seeking to leave the path of substance abuse behind have access to a range of government-supported opportunities and support systems.

The Centre offers a sports corner, badminton court, reading library, and an information desk providing guidance on government schemes, education, employment, and skill development opportunities.

The Administration envisions establishing one Waqar Knowledge Centre in each block of the district. The Centre provides a constructive space that empowers youth and strengthens community resilience against addiction.