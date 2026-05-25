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“Monitoring rescue operation” after technical snag disrupts Gulmarg Gondola service: LG Sinha

ByRK NEWS

May 25, 2026

Srinagar, May 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said he is monitoring the rescue operation for tourists stranded in cable car cabins following a technical fault at Gulmarg Gondola.

Posting on X through the Office of LG J&K, Sinha said he has directed the DGP to proceed to the site. He said a joint rescue team of Police, Army and SDRF, along with the district administration, is carrying out the operation to ensure the safety of all tourists.”

I’m monitoring the rescue operation for tourists stranded in cable car cabins following a technical fault in Gulmarg. I have directed DGP to proceed to the site. Joint rescue team of Police, Army & SDRF & DC, SSP is conducting the operation to ensure the safety of all tourists,” posts Office of LG J&K on X.

By RK NEWS

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