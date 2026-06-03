Govt Issues Selection List Of 412 Medical Officers

Mansoor Peer

Srinagar, June 02: The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department has received the selection list of 412 Medical Officers (Allopathic) from the J&K Public Service Commission, who have been asked to submit their Personnel Verification Rolls (PVRs) for verification.

The department has directed all selected Medical Officers to submit their details in person at Civil Secretariat Srinagar or Jammu for registration under the Employee Verification System (EVS).

According to an official notice, the registration is required for verification of character and antecedents as mandated by the General Administration Department (GAD). The selectees have been asked to complete the process within 15 days from the date of issuance of the notice.

“In case, any candidate, fails to submit their details within the prescribed period, it shall be presumed that the candidate is not willing to opt for such appointment in the Health and Medical Education Department and shall forfeit the right of appointment, without any further notice,” it said.

In the section list, candidates from the Kashmir division have secured a significant majority of the positions. Approximately 280 of the 412 selected candidates belong to the Kashmir division, while the remaining candidates are from the Jammu division.

The recruitment of these medical officers is expected to help address the shortage of doctors in remote and underserved areas across Jammu and Kashmir.