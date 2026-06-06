Govt Committed to Infrastructure, Heritage Preservation: Dy CM

RK News Service

Jammu, June, 06: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure, preserving heritage assets and improving the delivery of public services across Jammu and Kashmir. He directed officers to work in close coordination and ensure that public grievances and developmental issues are addressed in a timely and efficient manner.

On Saturday conducted an extensive inspection of the ongoing Digiana–Jeevan Nagar Bridge project from Sabzi Mandi Lane, Satwari Jammu and reviewed the pace and quality of work being executed on the vital infrastructural project.

During the inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister assessed the progress achieved on the ground. He directed the concerned officers to ensure timely completion of the bridge while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

He emphasized that the project holds significant importance in improving the connectivity and easing public movement in the area.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister visited the historic Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex and took on-the-spot stock of the ongoing restoration and development works being carried out at the heritage site.

He reviewed the restoration of the affected lawns and walls of the historic Gadadhar Temple. He stressed the need for preserving the heritage character and cultural significance of the complex while ensuring quality execution of the restoration works.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister also took on spot stock of the availability of essential civic amenities for the local residents residing in and around the heritage complex.

Taking note of the public concerns, he directed the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to the residents of Andheri Gali Mohalla, Panjtirthi, Mubarak Mandi and adjoining areas.

Senior officers of the Jal Shakti Department, Public Works (R&B) Department, district administration and other concerned departments accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister during the inspections.