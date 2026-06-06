Dr. Farooq Condoles Demise Of Dr. Javid Iqbal

Nasir, Showkat visit bereaved family, offered Fateha

RK News Service

Srinagar, June, 06 : The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of renowned physician, author, columnist Dr. Javid Iqbal.

In his condolence message, Dr. Farooq described Dr. Javid Iqbal as a distinguished intellectual whose contributions to medicine, literature, public discourse and scholarship earned him widespread respect and admiration across Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

“Dr. Javid Iqbal was a man of exceptional intellect, compassion, and integrity. Through his distinguished career as a physician and his thoughtful writings as an author and columnist, he touched countless lives and enriched our society with wisdom, knowledge, and humanity. His passing is an irreparable loss to Kashmir’s intellectual and cultural landscape,” Dr. Farooq said.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, colleagues and admirers of the departed scholar and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.