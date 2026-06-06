District-Wise Water Recharge Plans to Be Prepared: Rana

Asks for timely completion of JJM schemes

RK News Service

Jammu, June 06: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology, Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, on Saturday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive district-wise action plan for rainwater harvesting and sustainable groundwater recharge across Jammu and Kashmir.

Emphasising the need for innovative and locally appropriate solutions, the minister called for targeted interventions aimed at strengthening water conservation and ensuring long-term water security in the Union Territory.

The minister was chairing a comprehensive review meeting to assess the summer preparedness of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) departments across the Jammu division.

He underscored the need for proactive planning to ensure uninterrupted water supply and robust flood management in the run-up to the monsoon season.

While reviewing the measures being taken to combat water stress during the upcoming peak summer months, Javed Rana directed the concerned officers to ensure all water supply schemes are functional at full capacity and that preventive maintenance is completed well in advance.

He stressed that no lapse in drinking water availability would be tolerated and responsibility will be fixed to ensure uninterrupted services.

The Minister directed the officers to ensure a prompt and proactive response to the emerging water stress situations, with focused interventions in vulnerable habitations.

He stressed that all efforts should be geared up towards reducing the number of water-stressed areas and ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply during heatwave conditions.

The Minister also reviewed the status of the existing water supply schemes and directed the officers to prepare a comprehensive plan for their upgradation and strengthening.

He emphasised that older schemes must not be neglected while developing new infrastructure, as their efficient functioning remains crucial for ensuring reliable water supply.

The Minister also stressed the need to expedite work on JJM schemes nearing completion. He directed the officers to ensure their timely commissioning before the onset of the peak summer season so that the benefits reach the people without delay.

While enquiring about the repairable hand pumps in Jammu division, he called upon the concern that all repairable units be restored before peak summer stress.

On infrastructure readiness, the Minister was apprised that comprehensive inspection of critical water supply infrastructure is underway, with accelerated repair and maintenance work focused on leak detection and upkeep of electromechanical components.

Standby pumps and generators have been positioned at strategic locations while adequate stocks of spare parts and treatment chemicals have been ensured for the high-temperature season.

To address supply disruptions, a fleet of water tankers has been deployed for rapid response, with strategic filling stations identified for efficient loading.

The Minister directed that daily monitoring of water source discharge rates and groundwater levels be carried out across all districts. He also stressed the need for weekly review and coordination meetings to maintain operational oversight, ensure timely interventions and address emerging challenges in a proactive manner.

Regarding flood preparedness, the Minister reviewed the status of flood mitigation and preparedness measures being undertaken across vulnerable areas.

Javed Rana also directed the officers to expedite the implementation of projects approved under the SASCI Disaster Programme to ensure timely restoration and strengthening of flood protection and irrigation infrastructure.

He stressed that the works must be completed in a mission mode, particularly at vulnerable locations affected by previous flood events, to enhance resilience and safeguard public assets.