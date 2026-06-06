Habba Kadal Get New Drinking Water Facility

RK News Service

Srinagar, June, 06: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Senior leader and MLA Habba Kadal Shameema Firdous on Saturday undertook a tour of Habba Kadal constituency.

During her visit to Girls Higher Secondary School, Nawa Kadal, the MLA felicitated the toppers of Classes 11 and 12 from various streams for their outstanding academic achievements.

Congratulating the students, she praised their dedication and hard work, urging them to continue striving for excellence and contribute positively to society. The event was attended by the Principal, Chief Education Officer (CEO), faculty members and other officials.

Later, Shameema Firdous inaugurated a major drinking water pipeline project at Gund Hailmar, Gadood Bagh and Wazir Kocha. Constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, the project will supply potable water from Rangil to the three localities, addressing a long-standing demand of residents.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that access to safe drinking water is a fundamental necessity and that the project reflects her commitment to improving the quality of life for people across the constituency.