Atmanirbhar Bharat Transforming India: Andrabi

RK News Service

Srinagar, June 6: Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board and Minister of State, Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, on Saturday said that the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission is transforming India into a global power and helping the country reclaim its position as a world leader.

Addressing the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Maha Abhiyaan 2026 organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at Athwatoo Resort in Bandipora, Andrabi highlighted India’s developmental progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“With the vision of Prime Minister Modi, India is regaining its position as a world power and a global leader. We are the fastest-growing major economy in the world, and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission is transforming the nation. We are all proud to be part of this mission,” she said.

During her address, Andrabi spoke about India’s rich civilisational heritage and the BJP’s development roadmap for nation-building. She stressed the importance of drawing inspiration from the country’s history while working collectively towards inclusive growth, social progress and national development.

Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana and BJP General Secretary Mohammad Anwar Khan also addressed the gathering.

Later, Andrabi participated in a similar training programme at Town Hall, Kupwara, where she reiterated the need to channel India’s civilisational legacy towards sustainable development, social empowerment and the vision of a prosperous India.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Andrabi said the BJP remains committed to the vision of “Viksit Bharat” and believes that collective public participation is essential to achieving the goal of a developed India. Prominent BJP leaders and office-bearers from Bandipora and Kupwara attended the programmes.