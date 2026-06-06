Major Heritage Sites in Zadibal Set for Restoration

RK News Service

Srinagar, June 6: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, on Saturday welcomed the administrative approval granted to a series of heritage conservation and restoration projects across the Zadibal constituency and thanked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Archaeological Survey of India, Srinagar district administration and other concerned departments for the initiative.

Describing the approvals as the fulfilment of a long-pending public demand, Sadiq said the projects reflect the government’s commitment to preserving Kashmir’s spiritual, cultural and historical heritage.

The approved projects include restoration and conservation works at Astan Mir Shams-ud-Din Iraqi in Zadibal, Miya Shah Sahib Shrine in Karapora Rainawari, Ziyarat Sharief Makhdoom Sahib, Assar-e-Sharief Hazratbal, Ganesh Temple near Makhdoom Sahib, Mosque and Tomb of Madin Sahib in Hawal, Ahmad Shah Macham Sheri Bhat shrine in Alamgiri Bazar, Phase-II restoration of Hari Parbat Fort and the Shiv Temple in Karapora Rainawari.

Sadiq said the projects cover some of the Valley’s most revered religious and historical landmarks and would strengthen conservation efforts while promoting heritage tourism in the region.

“These initiatives are investments in preserving our collective memory, identity and centuries-old traditions,” he said, adding that the restoration of these sites would help protect Kashmir’s rich cultural legacy for future generations.

The MLA also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the ASI for supporting the projects and said he would closely monitor their implementation to ensure timely execution and tangible benefits on the ground.