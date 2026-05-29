Govt Committed to Grassroots Development in J&K: Dy CM

Inspects development projects, reviews healthcare facilities in Nowshera

RK News Service

Nowshera, May 29: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Friday said that the government remains committed to responsive governance and strengthening grassroots development while conducting an extensive tour of Nowshera to review developmental works and assess public issues in the area.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister met several delegations and individuals who apprised him of various public issues, development needs and local concerns.

He also visited Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Nowshera to assess the healthcare facilities and patient care being provided at the institution.

During interaction with the patients, attendants and hospital staff, the Deputy Chief Minister sought feedback regarding functioning of the hospital and the quality of services being delivered.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure better healthcare services, availability of essential facilities and timely treatment for the patients. He emphasised that public welfare and efficient healthcare delivery are among the top priorities of the government.

The Deputy Chief Minister also inspected the Dak Bunglow Nowshera to review the ongoing works, maintenance and overall facilities aimed at improving public convenience and hospitality standards. He stressed the need for timely completion of works while maintaining quality standards to enhance the public utility and facilities for the visitors.

“The government is committed towards responsive governance and grassroots development. Meaningful public interactions immensely help in understanding the aspirations of the people and ensure that governance remains people-centric and result-oriented,” maintaining the Deputy CM.