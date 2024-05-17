GMC Anantnag hosts workshop on surgical techniques

Anantnag, May 16: Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag successfully conducted a one-day hands-on workshop focusing on essential surgical techniques including bowel anastomosis, bladder repair, tendon repair, and various knotting and suturing methods.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Rukhsana Najeeb, Principal of GMC Anantnag. In her opening remarks, Dr. Najeeb emphasized the critical importance of continuous medical education and the need for regular workshops to keep healthcare professionals updated with the latest surgical practices and innovations.

The workshop featured several focused sessions, each expertly led by Prof. (Dr.) Chintamani, Former Head of the dept of Surgery, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.

In the Bowel Anastomosis session, Prof. (Dr.) Chintamani provided in-depth training on the intricate techniques of bowel surgery. The Tendon Repair Workshop, also conducted by Prof. (Dr.) Chintamani, covered advanced methods of tendon repair, highlighting recent advancements and practical applications. Finally, the Bladder Repair Workshop, led by Prof. (Dr.) Chintamani, offered hands-on experience in bladder surgery, with an emphasis on precision and patient safety.

Dr. Syed Nawaz, Head of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, expressed his appreciation for the active participation and highlighted the workshop’s role in enhancing the surgical skills of attendees.

The workshop was well-attended by a diverse group of medical professionals, including faculty members, consultants, medical officers, and DNB residents among others. Their enthusiastic participation underscored the collaborative spirit and commitment to medical excellence within the GMC Anantnag community.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Tanzeela Nazir, who extended her gratitude to the course director, organizers, and all the delegates and participants for their contributions to the workshop’s success.

Dr. Owvass H Dar, spokesperson for GMC Anantnag, commended the workshop as a valuable initiative for professional development and a testament to the college’s dedication to medical education.