Health ministry delegations visit health facilities in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 16: Various delegations from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, comprising both National and State/UT level officers who are part of Regional Summit of NHM Thursday visited pre-identified healthcare facilities in Kashmir as part of regional workshop for northern states.

During the visit, the delegations took assessment of healthcare in the valley and studied the status of various schemes and programs being implemented in the region.

Spokesperson Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said during their visit, the teams inspected several facilities, including JLNM Hospital Srinagar, District Hospital (DH) Ganderbal, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre (AAM SC Koreg), SDH Pattan, Health and Wellness Center Ogmuna Kunzer, PHC Wuyan, SDH Bijbehara, PHC Gulmarg, and Regional Institute of Trainings Dhobiwan.

“They conducted an in-depth evaluation of healthcare services and reviewed the processes involved in healthcare delivery. The dignitaries were warmly welcomed by the Chief Medical Officers and Block Medical Officers of the respective facilities,” he said.

The spokesperson said as part of their visit, the delegates visited various pre-identified healthcare facilities to gain first-hand appraisal of the services being provided and the status of implementation of various national schemes.

“The delegates conducted an in-depth analysis and gathered detailed insights into the healthcare facilities available to the people in rural areas. They expressed satisfaction and happiness with the healthcare delivery system and services provided to the local population,” he said.

The dignitaries are in Srinagar for the 2nd National Level Regional Summit organized by the National Health Mission, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The two-day Regional Summit of NHM commenced today in Srinagar, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss and improve healthcare delivery systems in the northern states.