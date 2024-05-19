G N Azad condemns terror attack on Former Sarpanch in Shopian

Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack on former Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh in Heerpora, Shopian.

“These acts of violence are against humanity and must be denounced by all. The government must take this seriously; this must stop,” Azad said.

He urged the authorities to take immediate and effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

