Fire Service Day: DFES pays tributes to ‘Bombay Dock Explosion’ martyrs

Jammu, Apr 14: The Fire and Emergency Services Department today observed Fire Service Day, commemorating the bravery and sacrifice of firefighters who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. A solemn ceremony was held here at Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters Gandhi Nagar, where officers and jawans paid homage to the martyrs of the 1944 Bombay Dock Explosion and reaffirmed their commitment to public safety.

The observance began with a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the Martyrs’ Memorial, where the Director of Fire and Emergency Services, along with senior officers and jawans, paid floral tributes to the brave firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. Two minutes silence was observed in their honour, and the ceremonial salute was offered as a mark of respect. The event served as a poignant reminder of the selfless courage and sacrifice made by fire service personnel in protecting lives and property, often at great personal risk.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director of Fire and Emergency Services J&K (ADGP) Alok Kumar highlighted the department’s growing capabilities, rapid response readiness, and ongoing modernization efforts. “We are proud to say that our force is not only ready for prompt and quick response in case of any emergency with advanced equipment and training but also deeply committed to promote a culture of fire safety across all sectors of society,” the Director stated.

Alok Kumar further highlighted the department’s focused initiative regarding fire safety public awareness programmes being conducted regularly and continuously in educational, healthcare institutions, industrial units and other establishments under “Har Ghar Fire Fighter” programme since August 2022 throughout the UT of J&K.

The programmes aim to educate students, teachers, medical staff, and support personnel on fire prevention, safe evacuation procedures, and first aid response actions in case of a fire to act as first responders in case of domestic fires. The Director informed that under this programme the department, upto ending March 2025, has covered 3949 educational institutions, 1057 health institutions, 2555 other establishments by conducting 7551 public awareness programmes in which 8.23 lac persons have been given training of fire prevention, protection and first aid firefighting.

This year’s theme, “Unite to Ignite a Fire Safe India,” emphasizes collective responsibility and community involvement in fire prevention. As part of the Fire Service Week (14–20 April), the department launched several public engagement initiatives, including, the release of a fire safety documentary showcasing real-life firefighting missions and the role of emergency services, release of posters, banners and handbills for public awareness, action plan for awareness lectures, essay writing, painting competitions, health checkups for jawans and public and medical first aid training programme.

The Director urged citizens to partner with the department in building a fire-safe India by practicing basic safety measures, reporting hazards promptly, and participating in awareness activities. “Our strength lies in unity. Together, we can prevent fires before they start,” he added.

The Fire and Emergency Services remains committed to its mission—to save lives, protect property, and serve with honour under the motto “We Serve to SAVE”.

The Fire Service Day was also observed at Fire & Emergency Range Headquarters Srinagar and all Command /District Headquarters where all the Command Officers presided over the function and paid rich floral tributes to the martyrs.