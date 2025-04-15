CUK holds webinar on ‘Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of inclusive society

Ganderbal, Apr 14: To commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, offices of OBC Cell, SC, ST PWD Cell, Department of Students welfare (DSW) and NSS Unit of the Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) jointly organised a webinar on “Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s Ideology on Inclusive Society for National Development” during which the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath launched the “Earn While You Learn” (EWL) scheme.

Addressing the participants, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, described the scheme as a major tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision of educational empowerment, and said, the EWL scheme offers students from Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups, a chance to afford their education through earnings from various university-based activities and also learn by involving them in academic and outreach works. “This initiative also contributes to achieving key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Prof. A Ravinder Nath said. He further said, “Dr. B. R. Ambedkar envisioned a society where development is not exclusive but empowering for every citizen. His idea of democracy—anchored in liberty, equality, and fraternity—must continue to guide our policies, institutions, and collective conscience.”

In his keynote address, Dr. Vijay Khare, Professor and Head DDSS, Savitribai Phule Pune University, said that as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future, ensuring that the principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity were not mere ideals, but concrete Constitutional guarantees. He sought to re-examine Dr. Ambedkar’s foundational ideas in the light of contemporary challenges—such as socio-economic disparities, and marginalization in education and employment. “Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was not just a constitutional expert; he was a visionary nation-builder whose commitment to justice, equality, and fraternity laid the ideological foundation for India’s democracy. At the core of his philosophy was the idea that national development is impossible without the inclusion of all sections of society, particularly the historically oppressed and excluded,” he added.

Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean of Academic Affairs, remarked that, “This webinar is a timely reflection on how Dr. Ambedkar’s ideology must move beyond ceremonial remembrance and become a lived practice.” Prof. Shahid Rasool said, “Ambedkar was not just a social reformer; he was a nation-builder who laid the foundation for modern Indian democracy. His insistence on inclusive governance, equal opportunities, and legal safeguards for the marginalized continues to resonate in contemporary discourse.” He further underscored the relevance of Ambedkar’s thought in today’s society. As the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, Prof. Shahid Rasool, said that Dr. Ambedkar ensured that the rights of the marginalised were not left to the mercy of social change but were firmly protected by law. “His fight was not just for the Dalits, but for the soul of India.”

Guest speaker, Dr. Shabir Ahmad Paswal, chief editor Rodad-e-Quam (a Gojri literary Magazine) revisited Ambedkar’s thoughts on social justice, the annihilation of caste, and the importance of universal access to education. “Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of equality cannot remain just in the Constitution—it must shape our classrooms, policies, and public attitudes,” Dr. Shabir Paswal added.