Dy CM convenes public darbar at Lam Nowshera

Jammu, Apr 14: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, today held a public darbar in village Lam Nowshera to listen to the grievances and genuine concerns of the general public.

The interactive session witnessed a significant turnout of people from various walks of life, highlighting issues ranging from infrastructure development to basic amenities

The Dy CM patiently heard the concerns of the attendees and assured them of swift redressal.

While emphasising the unwavering commitment of the government to address the pressing issues faced by the common people, Surinder Choudhary remarked that the government has always been at the forefront of championing the cause of the people. He asserted that under the leadership of CM Omar Abdullah, the government is dedicated to deliver effective governance and ensuring that public grievances are addressed on priority.

Surinder Choudhary also highlighted several key initiatives undertaken by the government, including measures to improve road connectivity, strengthen the healthcare system and promote educational opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Dy CM exhorted that public darbar is not just a platform to voice grievances but a reflection of our commitment to participatory governance. “We believe in creating direct channels of communication between the government and the public to foster trust and accountability,” he added.

Earlier, reaffirming government’s commitment towards hassle free connectivity to the public, the Dy CM flagged off a bus service from Kalakot to Jammu via Nowshera.

He said that it was long pending demand of local residents and expressed satisfaction that Government is proficient to fulfil their aspirations.

Surinder Choudhary exhorted that the government is committed to improve transportation in J&K, especially far flung and border areas with the aim to enhance mass mobility, providing increased safety and sustainability along with greater access and convenience for commuters.