Experience J&K’s unparalleled beauty, culture & hospitality: Omar Abdullah

New Delhi, Nov 23: The Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday urged the people across the country to witness the unique cultural identity , hospitality and beauty of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir during India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Omar Abadullah was speaking during the J&K Day Celebration Event of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 witnessed a vibrant celebration of Jammu and Kashmir Day with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah invited to the event as the Chief Guest.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the unparalleled cultural and economic richness of the region, urging visitors to explore the pavilion and support the artisans and entrepreneurs of Jammu and Kashmir.

“From world-renowned handicrafts and premium handlooms to the finest agricultural and horticultural products, Jammu and Kashmir offers treasures that stand among the best in the world. I invite everyone to visit the J&K Pavilion and experience the authenticity of our indigenous products,” he said.

The Chief Minister extended a warm invitation to people from across the country, urging them to experience the unparalleled beauty and hospitality of Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the region’s rich cultural heritage and picturesque landscapes, he said, “I encourage you to visit Jammu and Kashmir in the summer of 2025 to witness its breathtaking charm firsthand.”

The Chief Minister invited the participants to come to Jammu & Kashmir during summers when it is simmering hot in rest of India to enjoy the pleasant weather, the cuisine and buy a whole range of products that are on display here. He also invited the general public to visit spiritual destinations like the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, in Jammu, nestled amidst the serene Trikuta Hills.

“From snow-capped peaks and lush valleys to sacred sites and vibrant traditions, Jammu and Kashmir promises a unique blend of tranquility and adventure. We look forward to welcoming you with open arms.”

During the event CM hailed the participation of visitors joining from different parts of the country for celebrating Jammu and Kashmir Day.

CM Abdullah acknowledged the role of the organizers for providing this platform to highlight the immense opportunities in J&K and for reflecting the culture, handloom & handicrafts and heritage of Jammu & Kashmir.

CM visited the J&K Pavilion and commended the exhibitors for showcasing their products.

The J&K pavilion showcased iconic products such as pashmina, saffron, and GI-tagged handicrafts, Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister, commended the efforts of Industries & Commerce Department and the Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in supporting the region’s artisans and exhibitors.

He expressed optimism about expanding Jammu & Kashmir’s participation in such events in the coming years, ensuring even greater opportunities for showcasing the region’s rich craftsmanship.

He also extended an open invitation to the public, encouraging them to visit Kashmir and explore the authentic and diverse products that reflect the unique cultural heritage of the region.

“Next year, we aim to make this platform even larger, allowing more artisans to present their unparalleled creations to the world,” he remarked.

A grand cultural program showcased the essence of Jammu and Kashmir through mesmerizing performances of Dogri and Kashmiri folk dances and songs by local artists, captivating the audience and leaving them spellbound.

The J&K Pavilion featured over 115 exhibitors, including women entrepreneurs, specially-abled entrepreneurs, and cooperative societies, offering an array of products, from Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged treasures like Pashmina Shawls, Kani Shawls, Sozni Embroidery, and Basholi Paintings to high-quality agricultural produce such as Saffron, Honey, Walnuts, and Lavender Oil.

The pavilion’s interactive features, such as video walls showcased success stories, craft techniques, and J&K’s stunning tourist destinations.

Managing Director of JKTPO, Khalid Jehangir thanked all guests, participants, officials and public whose participation contributed to the success of the event.

This year marks the 43rd edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) being organized by India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) from November 14 to 27, 2024 with November 23rd celebrated as Jammu & Kashmir Day at the trade fair event.

This flagship event offers a platform for businesses and individuals to explore business opportunities and foster collaboration, thus serving as a convergence point for domestic and international trade.