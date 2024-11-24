A Concerning Trend Engulfs Kashmir, Ladakh

Obesity has emerged as a significant health concern in Kashmir and Ladakh, with more than half the population affected. This alarming trend poses serious risks to public health, linked to lifestyle changes, poor dietary habits and limited physical activity. Doctors say addressing this crisis requires urgent awareness and preventive measures.

Last week, when a ground-breaking and world’s largest study—ICMR-INdia DIABetes (INDIAB) study for the year 2023-2024—was unveiled at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences ( SKIMS), (Soura) Srinagar on World Diabetes Day, it triggered a debate on the rising numbers of obesity and diabetes.

The vital study in the history of Kashmir and Ladakh was conducted from July 5, 2023, to January 5, 2024, revealed that there is a prevalence of 7.8 percent Diabetes, 10.5 percent Prediabetes, 32.4 percent Hypertension and 57.6 percent Obesity in Kashmir and Ladakh.

The study was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Mohd Ashraf Ganaie, the current Director of SKIMS Soura/the principal investigator for Kashmir and Ladakh and Dr. Ghulam Hussain Bardi, co-principal investigator for Ladakh.

Lack of awareness:

During the study, participants were asked about their awareness of diabetes. Only 67% of respondents reported that they knew what diabetes is. Do you think more and more people are being affected by diabetes? Surprisingly, only 69% of respondents answered “YES” to this question.

Furthermore, just 54% of the population was aware that diabetes can be prevented, and only 50% knew that the condition could impact other vital organs, highlighting significant gaps in awareness and education about the disease.

The ICMR-INdia DIABetes study is one of the largest studies on diabetes epidemiology in the world. The previous phases of the study have been already done across the country since its commencement on June 01, 2008.

The researchers in the study have said that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension and their risk factor like obesity are preventable, but are often silent.

“ICMR INDIAB study uncovers the burden of NCDs, providing an opportunity for prevention. There is an increased need for awareness regarding the risk factors and healthy lifestyle to prevent the NCDs,” the study mentions.

Director SKIMS Soura, Dr Mohd Ashraf Ganaie told Rising Kashmir that this is the first study in India which has been done with proper methodology and systematic sampling approach.

He stated that the study was designed with the involvement of ICMR and leading scientists in the country, which is why part of it has already been published in The Lancet, one of the world’s highest-impact academic journals.

The top endocrinologist and researcher said the diabetes epidemic in the country is being fed by the intrauterine metabolic environment of the newborn.

“Playgrounds should replace indoor gaming on mobile devices, tablets, and other electronic gadgets, while homemade meals should replace outdoor processed food,” he said.

Experts say the vital study will always remain a benchmark for all the epidemiological studies in future and policy makers say that governments have to always start their strategies whether preventive or treatment from this data.

Ganaie said diabetes is a multi-genic disorder and there is a need to promote a healthy lifestyle in terms of a routine exercise and healthy diet since genes cannot be changed.

“Initially, people would go farming and used to do other exercises but now people have less land and they are urbanized. They only drive cars,” he said.

He said people have to resort to exercise at least 30 minutes daily and avoid dense foods (low fat, low carbohydrate, and high fiber). “We should also avoid readymade and junk foods which carry a lot of fats and carbs.”

“We should also have some relaxation exercises to avoid stress. Besides, we should also avoid these chemicals like polythene, plastics, and adulterants which are known to contribute to diabetes. This will help in a long way to reduce the problem of diabetes.”

Doctors say diabetes can be treated and its consequences avoided or delayed with diet, physical activity, medication and regular screening and treatment for complications. This year’s theme for the World Diabetes Day was “Breaking barriers, bridging gaps.”

Rising prevalence diabetes a grave concern:

Dr Shariq Rashid Masoodi, HoD endocrinology and Dean SKIMS Soura said that the rising prevalence of diabetes at an alarming rate, particularly among younger generations, is a matter of grave concern.

“The prevalence of diabetes in J&K is attributed to a combination of factors. Unhealthy dietary patterns, characterized by high carbohydrate and saturated fat intake while lacking in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, contribute to weight gain and obesity, both significant risk factors for diabetes mellitus,” he said.

The HOD said additionally, a prevalent sedentary lifestyle, genetic predispositions, and low levels of physical activity further exacerbate the risk of DM in the region.

Dr Shariq said since the establishment, SKIMS has maintained a well-established Department of Endocrinology that offers a wide range of diagnostic and treatment services for diabetes patients.

“The department is actively involved in diabetes research, contributing to the development of new treatment approaches. Overall, SKIMS Srinagar’s Department of Endocrinology is dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care to empower individuals with diabetes for effective management and improved health outcomes,” he said.

He said early diagnosis and treatment play a pivotal role in preventing severe complications and promoting overall well-being. “Timely diagnosis enables individuals to implement lifestyle changes, initiate medication if needed, and effectively manage their blood sugar levels, thereby reducing the risk of complications and improving their quality of life.”

India’s diabetic population hits 100 million:

According to diabetes statistics in India shared by doctors, the total number of diabetics in 2021 was 77 million. Currently, the estimated number of diabetics has surged to 100 million. Projections indicate that by 2045, it is expected to climb to 124.87 million, underscoring the urgent need for effective prevention and management strategies.

Global burden of diabetes:

According to the World Health Organization, about 830 million people worldwide have diabetes, the majority living in low-and middle-income countries.

“More than half of people living with diabetes are not receiving treatment. Both the number of people with diabetes and the number of people with untreated diabetes have been steadily increasing over the past decades.

The WHO said since 2000, mortality rates from diabetes have been increasing. By contrast, the probability of dying from any one of the four main non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases or diabetes between the ages of 30 and 70 decreased by 20 percent globally between 2000 and 2019.