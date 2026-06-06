Collective efforts needed for cleaner, greener future: SSP Sgr

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 05: Marking World Environment Day, Srinagar Police organised a district-wide tree plantation drive across all police establishments in the district as part of its commitment towards environmental conservation and sustainable development, with a large number of saplings planted within police premises and at identified locations across the district.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of SSP Srinagar, Dr G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy (IPS), at District Police Lines Srinagar. SP Headquarters, DySP Headquarters, DySP DAR, along with other officers and officials, actively participated in the programme. Similar plantation drives were conducted across all police stations and police posts under the supervision of concerned Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and ICPPs.

The drive aimed at enhancing green cover, promoting environmental sustainability, and raising awareness about the importance of protecting natural resources. Speaking on the occasion, SSP Srinagar highlighted the importance of collective efforts towards environmental protection. “Such initiatives contribute to building a cleaner, healthier, and greener future for the coming generations,” he said.

The participating officers and personnel pledged to ensure proper care and maintenance of the planted saplings to maximise their survival and long-term environmental benefits.

Srinagar Police said it remains committed to serving society not only through effective law enforcement but also by actively supporting initiatives aimed at environmental conservation, public welfare, and sustainable development.