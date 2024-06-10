Two IEDs of 6kgs recovered from OGW network in Pulwama: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have recovered two IEDs of 6Kgs from the OGW network of slain LeT commander Reyaz Ahmed Dar and Rayees Ahmed Dar in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A Police spokesperson said, “On 2nd/ 3rd June intervening night, acting upon a specific input about the presence of two terrorists namely Reyaz Ah Dar s/o Abdul Aziz Dar r/o Sethergund and Rayees Ah Dar s/o Gh Mohideen Dar r/o Larve, in the Nihama village, a joint cordon and search was launched by Pulwama police, Army and CRPF. During the search, the two terrorists fired upon the security forces and the operation started.”

“In the said operation, LeT commander Reyaz Dar and his associate Rayees Dar, both category A ,were neutralized by the security forces. During the search, huge quantity of arms and ammunitions were recovered including AK-47 rifles, AK 47 rounds, pistols, etc, and other incriminating materials. In this regard case FIR No. 20/24 u/s 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 16,18,19,20,38 UAPA was registered in PS Kakapora”, he said.

During investigation it was revealed that the terrorists were given harbor, shelter and logistics by the OGWs namely Bilal Ahmed Lone s/o Ghulam Qadir Loner/o Nihama, Sajjad Ganie s/o Nazir Ganaie r/o Nihama and Shakir Bashir s/o Bashir Lone r/o Nihama. The OGW network was unearthed and these three persons were arrested.

It was revealed that the two slain terrorists had prepared IEDs which was subsequently recovered from the possession of Shakir Bashir who hid it in the orchards. The said IEDs were packed in a plastic container along with the explosives, active circuit trigger mechanism which weighed around 06Kgs which was later destroyed in situ by Pulwama police and army.

Further investigation in the case is going on.