Breaking

Eight Homes gutted in Srinagar’s Rainawari Fire incident is “heart-wrenching” : CM Omar Abdullah

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the devastated fire incident in Srinagar’s Rainawari on Yesterday.

In a post on Facebook, CM wrote, “The devastating news of eight homes being gutted in a massive fire in Abhi Gurpora Rainawari is truly heart-wrenching. The local administration and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq have swiftly reached out to those affected by this tragedy.”

“Government will ensure the swift rehabilitation of those impacted by this disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families during this difficult time,” he added.

You Might Also Like

Jammu bus accident: Bihar CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Security Forces busted terrorist hideout in Ramban

SSP interacts with students of Darul-Uloom in Baramulla

Weather improves in J&K, likely to stay mainly dry till April 10

DGP, J&K greets people, all ranks of Police/Security forces on Gurupurab

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Police, NIA apprehend high-profile offender in joint operation at Kupwara’s Handwara
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police, NIA apprehend high-profile offender in joint operation at Kupwara’s Handwara
Breaking
Handwara Police seize vehicle worth over Rs 8 lakh linked to drug trafficking in Kupwara
Breaking
PM Modi highlights India’s commitment to ‘sustainable development’ at G20 Summit
Breaking
Road Accident in Punjab Claims Life of Anantnag Youth, Brother injured 
Breaking