Eight Homes gutted in Srinagar’s Rainawari Fire incident is “heart-wrenching” : CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the devastated fire incident in Srinagar’s Rainawari on Yesterday.

In a post on Facebook, CM wrote, “The devastating news of eight homes being gutted in a massive fire in Abhi Gurpora Rainawari is truly heart-wrenching. The local administration and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq have swiftly reached out to those affected by this tragedy.”

“Government will ensure the swift rehabilitation of those impacted by this disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families during this difficult time,” he added.