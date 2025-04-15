Breaking

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Nepal on Tuesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 25km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.0, On: 15/04/2025 04:39:02 IST, Lat: 28.76 N, Long: 82.01 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Nepal.”

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth’s surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface. Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world.

Nepal is situated along the Himalayas, where there is a lot of seismic activity. It is located on a convergent boundary, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. This collision causes stress and strain to build up in the crust, which is eventually released in the form of earthquakes.

Nepal is also located in a subduction zone, where the Indian Plate is sliding underneath the Eurasian Plate. This subduction process further increases the stress and strain on the crust, and can also lead to Nepal earthquakes. The collision of these plates is also responsible for the uplift of the Himalayan mountains.

This movement generates immense pressure and stress, which can be released as earthquakes.
Many buildings in Nepal are made of unreinforced masonry, which is not very strong and can easily collapse in an earthquake. Much of Nepal is remote and mountainous, which can make it difficult to provide relief and assistance in the aftermath of an earthquake. (ANI)

