Road Accident in J&K’s Rajouri leaves 10 injured 

Atleast ten people were injured after a minibus met with an accident in Ghambir Mughlan area of Manjakote in Rajouri on Tuesday.

Officials said that a minibus bearing registration number JK02Q2158 lost its control due to which turned turtle at Ghambir Mughlan area.

Police along with locals soon reached the accident spot and started the rescue operation.

In this incident ten people were injured who were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

A police officer told GNS that all passengers have minor injuries. (GNS)