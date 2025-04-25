DSE-J seeks ideas from teachers to reform Govt schools

Srinagar, Apr 24: In a major initiative to reform and strengthen the education system in Jammu and Kashmir, the Director of School Education Jammu (DSE-J) has urged all teachers working in government schools to come forward with innovative ideas and practical suggestions aimed at improving the overall quality of education.

This move reflects the Directorate’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive, dynamic and student-focused educational environment. By actively involving teachers—the backbone of the education system—the department hopes to bring about substantial improvements in both teaching practices and learning outcomes.

“The suggestions of our teachers will be instrumental in designing strategies that not only enhance academic performance but also improve classroom engagement, utilisation of infrastructure, integration of digital learning, and overall student well-being,” said Director Naseem Javid Chowdhary.

Teachers have been requested to submit their inputs under the following focus areas–enhancing foundational literacy and numeracy skills – strengthening basic reading, writing and arithmetic in early grades, effective utilisation of teaching and learning materials (TLM) – promoting creative and impactful use of educational aids.

Inputs would also include innovation in teaching methods and classroom practices – introducing fresh, child-friendly pedagogies. Documentation and sharing of best practices – encouraging peer learning across schools, improving the academic environment in government schools – suggesting reforms to raise institutional standards. It would also cover strengthening community and parental engagement – fostering stronger school-home partnerships, boosting teacher morale and collaboration – creating mechanisms for teacher motivation and teamwork, promoting sports and library culture – integrating co-curricular activities for holistic development, improving student attendance and retention – identifying causes of dropout and offering practical solutions and Integrating technology and digital tools – suggesting ways to blend digital learning into traditional classrooms. To ensure systematic collection of these suggestions, all Cluster Heads have been directed to organise structured discussions with teachers and collect feedback via google forms. The compiled recommendations from each cluster will then be reviewed at the district level. Chief Education Officers (CEOs) have been tasked with consolidating the feedback from their respective districts after thorough consultation with Cluster Heads. The final reports are to be submitted to the Directorate of School Education Jammu by May 10, for further evaluation and possible implementation. This collaborative approach is expected to not only bring forth practical, grassroots-level solutions but also empower teachers by recognising their role as change-makers in the education system.