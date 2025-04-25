22/4 Pahalgam Attacks: A Valley Silenced; A Nation Stirred

There are days that pass quietly, and then there are days which shake you to the core. Tuesday, April 22, 2024 – was one of those days. One of the recent horrible memories for the Valley, and for India.

We often say that Terrorism knows no religion. However, in these attacks, terrorists opened fire on tourists. Coldly. Brutally. Selectively. And when I say Indians, and go through the names of the deceased, you will see the whole map of India bleeding. Syed Adil Hussain Shah from Jammu Kashmir. N Ramachandran from Kerala. Sumit Parmar from Gujarat. Corporal Tage Hailyang from Arunachal Pradesh.

No wonder the condemnation to such dastardly attack came from each corner of the country – north, south, east, and west. Some wore uniforms; some came on vacation post-retirement with their families. However, to terror – the only identity which mattered was Hindu & Indian.

Post abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, Kashmir Valley was booming with business again. People often quote Amir Khusroo when they talk about the pristine valleys, snow laden slopes, among others.

Tourism is the lifeline of the region which was thriving again in 2023. A record breaking 2.1 crore tourists visited the Union Territory and this number was on the rise in 2024. There was optimism in air with hotel booked to full capacity, Kashmir Valley was supposed to get its first Vande Bharat route in the month of April, and there was a silent pact between hope and peace.

However, this was short lived.

Anti-Tourism Rhetoric and the Politics of Kashmiriyat

Recently elected JK-NC leader and Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, in an interview given three months ago to Nous Network, articulated, “What is happening right now in Kashmir, which they call tourism, is not that in my view. This is cultural invasion. It is happening by purpose and design.” Throughout the interview, it was evident that MP Aga Syed stoked sentiments against ‘outsiders’ and echoed his well-known separatist views rooted in a particular interpretation of ‘Kashmiriyat’.

Interestingly, a similar hardline stance has been echoed by The Resistance Front (TRF), the terror outfit responsible for the Pahalgam attacks in 2021. TRF has a history of issuing threats during the Amarnath Yatra and was behind the targeted killings during 2021–2022, in which the victims were predominantly Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs, and Hindu migrant labourers.

Just when Kashmir was slowly and steadily beginning to return to normalcy—with markets bustling, schools functioning, and tourists trickling back in—this latest terrorist attack struck like a jarring rewind button. It’s more than just violence; it sends a chilling message. And it reeks of desperation. Desperation from across the border.

However, witnessing peace and progress in the Union Territory, we should refrain from falling back to Pakistan’s old playbook. The script remains unchanged: disrupt the calm, instil fear, and damage the economy. And who better to target than tourists? They symbolize hope, stability, and perhaps most importantly—livelihood.

Every tourist stepping into Kashmir brings with them a vote of confidence. They fill hotel rooms, dine at local dhabas, purchase handicrafts, hire local taxis, and trek through the valleys. When an attack occurs, that entire economic ecosystem suffers, triggering far-reaching ripple effects.

Thus, it becomes important to analyse the root cause of this attack.

Pakistan’s Old Script

First, On April 16, while addressing a conclave of Overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Army Chief, Gen. Asim Munir, reaffirmed Pakistan’s ideological stance on Kashmir, calling it the nation’s jugular vein. He sermonized:

“No matter where you live, remember—your roots lie in a high civilization… Our religions are different, our customs are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid there. We are two nations; we are not one nation.”

This was General Munir’s way of telling the world, that Pakistan has its own identity and a place in the world. They cannot be ignored, and belittled.

Furthermore, considering the timing of the attack, when Vice President of United States Vance was in India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Saudi Arabia, this attack was more of a way of grabbing attention from the World, and India in specific. Historically speaking, General Munir had served as a Commander in ‘Northern Forces’, both of these were focused on India.

Both United States and Saudi Arabia were/are critical to Pakistan’s power in the region. United States supported Pakistan post their 9/11 campaign, however, with the United States completely pulling out of Afghanistan, Pakistan has earned a new enemy: The Taliban and empty coffers from the United States.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, has been supporting Pakistan in its foreign reserves and oil exports. They have made concessional loans and grants to Pakistan and has financed major infrastructure and energy projects.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia supports Pakistan with $100 Million monthly through oil support and deferred payments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being in Saudi Arabia deepening ties with each other highlights strategic depth of both the countries. One must not forget, that General Munir at one point of time, served as a Defence Attaché in Saudi Arabia.

Third, Pakistan did not expect such a strong and a unified condemnation from various countries across the globe. From Trump to Vladimir Putin, various nations across the globe have condemned such attack. For once, India saw China on their side of the ring, but with a reason. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun added, “We mourn the victims and extend our sincere sympathies to the families of the victims and the injured”.

While Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong shared his sympathies. There are two reasons to it. One, China feels cornered at this point of time, considering Trump’s tariff on China and secondly, the efforts it is making to band the European Union, and other nations to support its cause in face of Trump’s tariffs. It needs India in its corner.

However, one must not forget that China vetoed the move to designate a Lashkar terrorist, blocking the joint efforts of India and the United States at the United Nations Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee.

Fourth, on March 25, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, announced that two organisations associated with Hurriyat have announced to severe ties with separatism. Hurriyat was formed in 1993 in the wake of growing militancy post 1990 in Jammu & Kashmir. More than dozens of political outfits joined both the factions of the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference & the head cleric of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid.

Both have been known for fuelling anti-national activities and supporting secessionist activities in Jammu & Kashmir. All the constituents of Hurriyat have been banned under the UAPA Act, 1967. While the Government of India have been making inroads for peace, put cracks in the separatist unity in J&K, however, with the recent attacks, this remains a work in process – especially in a conflict zone like J&K.

Hum Dekhenge

For the first time in 35 years, the Kashmir Valley witnessed a shutdown following the Pahalgam attacks. Members of various associations came together to protest in a rare and powerful display of unity. It is a clear sign that the people of the Union Territory yearn for peace and categorically reject violence and bloodshed. Throughout the day, protest rallies, candlelight vigils, and marches were held across the region, reflecting the collective anguish and solidarity of the people.

Recognizing the gravity of the attacks, the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened and took a series of decisive measures. First, it was decided to place the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. Second, the Attari check post will be closed, and all visas issued under the SVES category to Pakistani nationals stand cancelled—they are required to leave India within 48 hours.

Finally, all defence, naval, and air advisors posted at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata. Pakistan is expected to reciprocate by withdrawing its advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These officials will be given a week to leave India. Consequently, the overall strength of the Pakistani High Commission will be reduced to 30, effective 1 May 2025.

It reminds us of a quote to frame the gravity of situation, ‘When silence sweeps through a land known for its resilience, it speaks louder than words.’

(The Author is a Research Fellow at India Foundation, New Delhi. His research focuses on Law and National Security. He can be reached at: [email protected])