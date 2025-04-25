SKUAST-K marks ‘World Veterinary Day’ with free clinical camp for farmers (ENSURE)

Srinagar, April 24: To commemorate World Veterinary Day, the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-Kashmir, Thursday organised a Veterinary Clinical cum Awareness Camp at its campus in Shuhama, Alesteng.

The initiative was spearheaded by Professor Syed Shanaz, Head of the Division of Animal Genetics and Breeding (AGB) and organising secretary for World Veterinary Day, in collaboration with Professor A. Muhee, Head of the Division of Veterinary Clinical Complex. The camp was sponsored by the Division of AGB under ICAR’s Network Project on Animal Genetic Resources in partnership with Virbac India Ltd. The event provided diagnostic and advisory services to livestock farmers, with a particular focus on women farmers, delivered by scientists from the Divisions of Veterinary Clinical Complex, Animal Reproduction, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Veterinary Medicine and Veterinary Surgery and Radiology. A total of 82 livestock holders availed themselves of the services, and free, high-quality veterinary medicines were distributed to all participants. The camp aimed to raise awareness about animal health, promote sustainable livestock management and recognise the vital role of veterinary professionals in rural development.