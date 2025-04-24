Protests rallies held in Ganderbal, Kargil, Jammu

Srinagar, Apr 23: Massive protest rallies were held across the Ganderbal district on Wednesday following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 27 tourists and left dozens injured. Streets remained choked with protesters while shops and commercial establishments closed shutters in solidarity with the victims.

The demonstrations began early in the morning, with people pouring into the streets in various towns including the famed tourist destination Sonamarg. Protesters held placards condemning the barbaric attack that struck Baisaran in Pahalgam, decrying the assault on innocent tourists. “Whoever carried out this brutal attack represents no religion — this is an inhumane act and a blow to the spirit of hospitality,” locals said.

Markets remained closed throughout the Kashmir Valley, and traffic was largely off the roads as a mark of mourning. In Gund and Kangan areas of Ganderbal, civil society groups organized emotional candlelight marches, honoring the lives lost and demanding justice.

In Kargil district of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the outrage was equally palpable. President of Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil, Hojatul Islam Sheikh Nazir Mehdi, called for a complete shutdown (Kargil Bandh) in protest. The streets of Kargil town and nearby areas echoed with slogans seeking justice, with shops and offices closed in a collective show of grief and resistance.

Later, prominent clerics including General Secretary Sheikh Ibrahim Khalili and scholar Sheikh Towha Shairi addressed the media, condemning the attack in the strongest terms. “Islam has no connection with terrorism; it stands for peace and humanity,” they declared.

Numerous political and social leaders echoed this sentiment. LAHDC Kargil Chairman Dr. Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, MP Ladakh Haji Hanifa Jan, former J&K Legislative Council Chairman Haji Anayat Ali, BJP Media Secretary Hassan Pasha, District Congress Committee President Nasir Hussain Munshi, and activist Sajjad Kargili all united in condemnation. They labeled the attack an “act of cowardice” and called for immediate dismantling of terror networks.

In Jammu, Senior BJP Leader Ravinder Raina led a massive anti-Pakistan protest rally, with thousands joining in. Addressing the gathering, Raina said, “The Pahalgam terror attack will be avenged soon. The perpetrators will not go unpunished.”

Srinagar’s Lal Chowk also witnessed emotional demonstrations as residents and leaders came together to mourn the loss of life. Multiple protest rallies were held across the city, with strong slogans against terrorism and calls for peace.

BJP Ladakh’s Media Secretary Hassan Pasha expressed deep sorrow and demanded justice. “This barbaric act must not go unanswered. The lives lost in Pahalgam must be remembered with unity and resolve,” he stated.