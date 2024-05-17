Director General National Cadet Corps calls on LG Sinha

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, National Cadet Corps today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan. He was accompanied by Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva, ADG, NCC Directorate, J&K and Ladakh.

The DG NCC discussed with the Lt Governor various important matters pertaining to the expansion of National Cadet Corps in the UT of J&K.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor presented a citation to NCC Directorate for its excellent performance and well-organized training in Jammu Kashmir.

Sh Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary, School Education and Sh Subash Chander Chhibber, Director, Youth, Services and Sports were also present during the meeting.