DC Anantnag chairs NCORD meeting, reviews measures against drug abuse

Anantnag, Jun 01: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat on Monday chaired a meeting of the District Level Committee under the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) to review the measures and overall response undertaken by various departments against drug abuse and trafficking in the district.

The meeting was attended by SP Sunny Gupta, ADC, Vikas Ahlawat, SDMs, SE Hydraulics and PWD, ACD, CEO, CMO, DSWO, ARTO, Tehsildars, Assistant Drug Controller, EOs of MCs, representatives of GMC Anantnag and GDCs besides other committee members and concerned officers.

During the meeting, the DC sought detailed Action Taken Report from all departments on important agenda points and directions issued during previous meetings. Enforcement, seizure and legal actions targeting drug supply, CCTV surveillance in hotspots, IEC and Nasha Mukt Bharat/JK Abhiyan activities in educational institutions, Panchayats and urban areas, rehabilitation of victims, suspension/cancellation of licences of medical establishments and vehicles found violating rules and functioning of DDAC and ATF, status on proposal of DDAC by Social Welfare Department, among others, were reviewed threadbare.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said it is encouraging that awareness and enforcement activities are being carried out during the ongoing 100-day intensive Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan across the district.

He called for adopting proper SoPs while taking the legal action and enforcement drives against drug peddlers adding the field level measures like destruction of poppy and cannabis plants are vital to reduce supply of the contraband substances. He issued directions to I&FC, E&T and other departments to conduct Bhang destruction drives along rivers, Nallahs and other areas.

The DC said the interdepartmental coordination and sustained efforts are necessary to eradicate drug abuse in the district. He stressed on maintaining strict vigil in educational institutions and medical establishments, proper functioning and analysis of CCTV surveillance in hotspots and conducting intensified awareness campaigns especially among vulnerable sections.

Appreciable progress has been made during the first two months of the 100-day intensified campaign and concerned departments must work on the treatment and rehabilitation of the victims through various self-employment and holistic initiatives, the remarked.

Dr. Bilal directed the departments to conduct the theme-based activities with full energy and dedication, emphasising sustained awareness activities in hotspots and other critical areas so the vulnerable individuals are identified and counselled thoroughly.

On the occasion, the SP briefed the chair about the enforcement initiatives like registration of cases, arrests, seizures, and attachment of properties made in the district under NDPS Act and other rules. He informed that 213 NDPS cases have been registered, out of which 41 have been challaned besides 10 houses, 12 vehicles, two shopping complexes and two land parcels have been attached and 27 vehicles found involved in drug trafficking seized, during the current year so far.

Since last meeting, MVD has suspended eight and blacklisted four driving licenses of drug peddlers/convicts while 10 victims have been provided OPD and five IPD services at DDAC and 1284 received ATF care. It was further given out that since May 21, 80 inspections of medical establishments were made during which 29 licences were suspended and one license recommended for cancellation on account of certain violations.

CEO and Principals of colleges informed that necessary measures for COTPA compliance have been taken and the district has achieved 100 percent registration of educational institutions on TOFEI Portal. Awareness and enforcement activities conducted by Tehsils, RDD Blocks and ULBs were also discussed during the proceedings.