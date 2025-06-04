PM Modi to visit J&K on June 6; will inaugurate Chenab bridge, several other projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 6 and inaugurate several projects, including the Chenab bridge, the Anji bridge, and flag off Vande Bharat trains.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office, in line with his commitment to boost rail infrastructure and connectivity in the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chenab bridge and visit the bridge deck at around 11 am. Thereafter, he will visit and inaugurate the Anji bridge. He will flag off Vande Bharat Trains at around 12 noon.

Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra.

The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated at a height of 359 meters above the river, is the world’s highest railway arch bridge. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions. A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Through the Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing existing travel time by 2-3 hours.

The Anji Bridge is India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation. The 272 km long USBRL project, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges.

The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back. They will offer a swift, comfortable, and reliable travel option for residents, tourists, and pilgrims, among others.

In a major boost to last-mile connectivity, especially in border areas, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects. He will lay the foundation stone of the road widening project from Rafiabad to Kupwara on National Highway-701 and the construction of Shopian bypass road on NH-444 worth over Rs 1,952 crore. He will also inaugurate two flyover projects at Sangrama Junction on National Highway-1 in Srinagar and at Bemina Junction on National Highway-44. These projects will ease traffic congestion and enhance traffic flow for the commuters.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra, worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in the Reasi district, contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Notably, this will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to the territory after ‘Operation Sindoor’ – India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. (ANI)