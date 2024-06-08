“Number of locals joining terrorism has decreased”: J-K DGP RR Swain

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), RR Swain said that the number of locals joining terrorism has decreased and asserted that they have to act tough against some people to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

The DGP also said that the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir were held peacefully.

“We are satisfied that the elections (Lok Sabha) were held peacefully. Voter turnout also remained high…We believe elections would be only held in a peaceful atmosphere. When there is no tension, then people can vote freely and a candidate can stand to contest an election,” DGP Swain told reporters here.

“…We have to be tough against some people. Police, by definition, is law enforcement. To keep a peaceful atmosphere, we have to take action against some people,” DGP Swain added.

He also said that the police have saved lives and brought down the violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

“…We are moving towards foreign terrorism from local terrorism. Resident terrorism means when our locals join the ranks (terrorism). Their number has decreased. We have made efforts to ensure, with the help of the community, that no local person joining the terrorism… Whenever someone joins terrorism, our first effort is to find out why such a thing happened and how to stop it… Our efforts have saved lives and decreased violence…,” DGP Swain added.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has terminated four employees from the service for their “links with terror outfits” and for anti-national activities, sources said.

According to top sources in the Jammu and Kashmir government, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution to sack the four government employees after painstaking investigation established that they were acting on behalf of Pakistan’s ISI and the terror outfits and law enforcement and intelligence agencies had collected incriminating material evidence against them. (ANI)