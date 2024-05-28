Breaking

DC Bandipora felicitates Sabqat Malik on winning Silver medal in Youth Asian Jiu Jitsu Championship

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Shakeel Ul Rehman on Tuesday felicitated Sabqat Malik of Bandipora who recently bagged silver medal in youth Asian Jiu Jitsu Championship held at Abu Dhabi.

Sabqat Malik, a 20-year-old fitness enthusiast from Bandipora secured silver medal in youth Asian Jiu Jitsu Championship held at Abu Dhabi which was attributed to her being the first girl from entire J&K who is two times Asian Jiu Jitsu champion.

The DC appreciated her for becoming a role model for other girls and urged her to pursue her goals with consistency, dedication and wholeheartedness. He said that engaging youth in fitness activities acts as a catalyst in steering them clear of the drug epidemic.

The DC emphasized the district administration’s dedication to fostering a culture of sports and fitness and encouraged youth to engage in extracurricular activities.

Rather affirmed his dedication to enhancing sports facilities within the district and advancing the overall health and well-being of the community.

Coach, Muzaffar Ahmad expressed satisfaction with her achievement, stating, “Sabqat has brought us great pride, and the entire nation is supporting her.”

