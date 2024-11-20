CRPF T20 Cricket Cup 2024 begins with a dazzling start at SK Stadium Srinagar

2nd Edition CRPF Cup 2024 Srinagar Sector T20 Challenge begins with a dazzling opening ceremony at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Srinagar on Wednesday.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG Srinagar Sector, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Shri PK Singh, DIG Srinagar South CRPF, Shri HS Kales, DIG (Adm) Srinagar Sector, Shri Sudhir Khmar, DIG Srinagar North, Shri Prashant Dar, DIG P&A, Srinagar Sector, all the Commandants and senior officers of Srinagar Sector CRPF were also present on the occasion.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG delivered the opening address and congratulated all the 16 teams participating in the 2nd Edition CRPF Cup 2024 and said that the aim of the tournament is to give platform for emerging players and have maximum connect with youth of Kashmir.

16 teams including 12 from Srinagar district, and two teams each from Budgam and Ganderbal districts are participating in tournament. He further stated that Srinagar Sector CRPF will organise 2nd Edition CRPF Football Cup 2024 in the following month.

The inaugural match was played between Kashmir Tigers Sonwar and Kashmir Strikers Sozeith Budgam at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium.

CRPF Cup Srinagar Sector T20 Challenge is an annual flagship cricket tournament organised by Srinagar Sector CRPF. The 2nd Edition CRPF Cup 2024 involving 16 top civilian teams from downtown/uptown Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal will be played over 9 days with 31 matches at 4 venues in league cum knockout format.

The winner gets cash prize of Rs. 1,50,000/- and runners up gets Rs. 1,25,000/-. All the matches are live streamed on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and live scores are available on CricHereos scoring app. Scores are also announced on 93.5 Red FM radio channel.

Abid Nabi and Khalid Bhat of Kashmir Tigers Sonwar excelled in Kashmir Tigers’ win in the inaugural match of 2nd Edition CRPF Cup 2024 at SK Stadium Srinagar.

Winning the toss and bowling first over green top wicket in Sher e Kashmir stadium Ground A, Kashmir Tigers Sonwar dismissed Kashmir Strikers Sozeith for mere 68 runs in 12.5 overs. Kashmir Tigers Sonwar chased the target in 4.2 overs.

Abid Nabi was declared player of the match as he took three wickets and scored 18 runs. He was awarded with Rs. 3,000/- cash prize and cricket shoes from Liberty Shoes.

In the second match at Ground B, Sher – E – Kashmir, Srinagar Sultans Nishat won the toss and chose to bat first against Elegant Strikers. They scored 142/9 in 20.0 overs. Amir Aziz of Elegant Strikers bowled exceptionally and took 5 wickets in 4 overs and conceded just 18 runs on a turning track. Elegant Strikers chased the target in 18.4 overs. Danish Hilal top scored for Elegant Strikers with 59* in 42 balls.