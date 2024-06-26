Cop Dismissed From Service For His Involvement In Criminal Activities In Kishtwar: Police

Police on Wednesday said that it have dismissed a constable involved in criminal activities in Kishtwar district.

In a handout the police said that it has dismissed a Police Constable from services for his involvement in series of criminal cases including a murder case. As per reports, one Constable namely Sham Lal No. 698/Ktr, PID No. EXJ-118739 joined District Kishtwar on 09-11-2023 while he was under suspension on account of his prolong absence and indulgence in criminal cases.

They said Constable was granted 03 days permission from DPL Kishtwar on 12-11-2023 and was due to report back on 15-11-2023 but he failed to do so and subsequently was marked absent. During his absence, the said Constable was found involved in a murder case of one Rajesh Dogra @ Mohan Teer registered vide FIR No. 19/2024 dated 04.03.2024 U/S 302/102-B IPC, 7/25 Arms Act of Police Station Phase-II, Mohali (Punjab) and subsequently was arrested by Punjab Police on 07-03-2024 and lodged in New District Jail Nabha Punjab.

According to police spokesman, consequently, a departmental enquiry was also initiated against him which was entrusted to Dy. SP DAR, DPL Kishtwar and it also surfaced that the said Constable has remained involved in criminal cases viz FIR No. 148/2023 U/S 307/323/452/34 IPC, 4/25 Arms Act of P/S Kathua and FIR No. 142/2023 U/S 382/323/147 IPC of P/S Kathua, where departmental enquiry of similar nature was initiated against him.

As per the recommendations of enquiry officers appointed by District Police Kathua as well as Kishtwar, the said Constable is habitual of absenteeism and having criminal mind-set is liable to be dismissed from services and subsequently SSP Kishtwar after following proper procedural formalities “Dismissed” Ct. Sham Lal No. 698/Ktr from his services w.e.f the date of his absence from DPL Kishtwar i.e 15-11-2023 vide District Police Office, Kishtwar office order No. 201 of 2024 dated 24-06-2024 by virtue of Powers vested in him under Police Rule-337 read with rule 359 (11) (2) (b) of J&K Police Manual Volume-Il which is in consonance with Articles-113 & 128 of J&K CSR, he said.

SSP Kishtwar warned to all Police personnel that if anyone found involved in anti-national activities, drug trafficking, or any heinous crimes will face strict disciplinary actions, reaffirming the police’s commitment to uphold the highest standards of conduct and integrity, reads the statement.(GNS)