“Congress gave protection to corrupt people to keep their vote bank intact”: Rajnath Singh

Hitting out at the Congress over corruption, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the former was always soft on corruption because of the fear of losing the vote bank.

While addressing a public meeting in the Bokaro constituency, Singh alleged that the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders have promoted corruption in the state.

“Today, the country is feeling ashamed due to the misdeeds of JMM people. Today corruption is being discussed everywhere. Congress gave protection to corrupt people to keep their vote bank intact. They were always soft on corruption because of the fear of losing the vote bank. BJP governments under the leadership of Ataj Ji and Modi ji have no stain of corruption,” he said.

He further said that if there is any state that is richest in terms of mineral wealth, it is Jharkhand, but the corrupt government of the state has looted it and made it hollow. With the formation of the JMM government in the state, corruption has increased, as experienced by people.

“Was this the reason why Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji created Jharkhand? Jharkhand has not developed to the extent it should have,” Singh said.

“After the formation of Jharkhand, till now there have been three chief ministers of the BJP–Arjun Munda, Babulal Marandi, and Raghuvar Das–in the state, but I can say with conviction that not only in the state but in the entire country, no one can point a finger at these three,” he added.

Taking a dig at former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Singh said, “In all these days of political life, this is the first time I have heard that the Chief Minister of a state has been missing for 24 hours.”

“Corruption has reached such a peak in Jharkhand that forget about ministers, bundles of notes are being found with their servants and their aides. Such a huge amount of money cannot be found in any state without the protection of the Chief Minister. And when the ED arrested the CM, he said that the BJP government tortures all opponents,” Singh added.

“But I want to assure everyone that corruption will not be tolerated in the country, no matter which party leader is there. If it is about corruption, then I want to assure that not only the opposition but any BJP leader is involved in corruption, then his place will not be his home but jail,” he added.

Targeting opposition, he said Congress is spreading confusion among the people by setting a fake narrative that if the Modi government comes to power for the third time, reservations will be abolished, but the BJP clearly says that no power can abolish reservations.

“Congress is trying to mislead the minorities of the country by giving reservations on the basis of religion, but the BJP government will not let this happen because the Constitution of India does not allow this,” he said.

Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand and covers parts of Bokaro and Dhanbad districts. It is represented by BJP leader Pashupati Nath Singh.

This year, the BJP has fielded Dhullu Mahato from the Dhanbad constituency, whereas the Congress has pitted Anupama Singh.

Dhanbad constituency will go to the polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)