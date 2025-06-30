Time to bring truth, expose terror ecosystem: LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 29 : In a landmark and emotionally charged interaction, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met with the families of Kashmiri civilians killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists over the past three decades, and asked them to submit their documents to the concerned deputy commissioners for government jobs.

“Their cases will be processed within a month. Financial assistance and support will also be provided to those who wish to start their own businesses,” the LG announced.

Calling it a “historic and moral imperative,” the Lieutenant Governor paid heartfelt tributes to the innocent Kashmiris whose lives were cut short by terrorism, and pledged that their stories, long ignored and deliberately buried, would now be brought to the forefront of national conscience.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that the Government of India is committed to bringing these stories to light and exposing the terror ecosystem that has operated with impunity for years. “Before 2019, it was unthinkable,terrorists were given public funerals, while thousands of innocent Kashmiri victims were forgotten. That injustice ends now,” he said.

The meeting marks a historic step towards formally recognising the thousands of innocent lives lost to terrorism in the Valley.

During the interaction in Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor paid heartfelt tributes to the common Kashmiris who fell victim to terrorist violence.

“I know, for years truth was buried under pressure of terror ecosystem. Now, the families are exposing Pakistan and their supporters inside Kashmir. It will be ensured that the real culprits, whether they are in Jammu and Kashmir or hiding in Pakistan, are given the harshest punishment,” the Lieutenant Governor observed.

The initiative is being supported by the Save Youth, Save Future Foundation, a non-profit organisation actively documenting the stories of terror victims and their families. According to official figures, more than 40,000 people, including civilians, security personnel, and children, have lost their lives to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir since 1990. Shockingly, in most cases of civilian killings, no FIRs were ever filed.

In a decisive move, the Lieutenant Governor also announced that directions will be issued to register FIRs in cases where none were filed. “We will ensure that properties of terror victims, encroached upon by separatist elements or terrorist sympathisers, are freed and returned to their rightful owners.”

Reaffirming the government’s unwavering stance, LG Sinha said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi, we are committed to fast-tracking justice, development, and truth. The real culprits, whether hiding in Pakistan or within J&K, will face the harshest punishment.”

He called upon the society to break its silence and expose those who have worn the mask of victimhood while perpetrating or abetting terror. “We must speak out against those who commit atrocities. This is no longer the time for silence.”

Taking a swipe at Pakistan, the Lieutenant Governor said, “While India is now the fourth-largest economy and our youth are leading in innovation, Pakistan is sending its youth to terror training camps to kill innocents. Today, Pakistan is counted among the world’s biggest beggars. Their terror designs will be met with a decisive response. Operation Sindoor is our reply.”

More than 80 families of terror victims from South Kashmir participated in the interaction, recounting their tragedies and the hardships they’ve endured for years. Many exposed the role of Pakistan and its local collaborators in spreading violence and false narratives.

The families also condemned the long-standing propaganda that painted Pakistani terrorists as victims while vilifying Indian security forces. “The real victims, common Kashmiris killed by Pakistani terrorists, were sidelined by the influence of separatist networks,” said a family member.