Commissioner SMC reviews progress of AMRUT 2.0 water infra projects

Srinagar, Jun 2: Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Faz Lul Haseeb on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of key water supply infrastructure projects being executed under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme AMRUT 2.0, reviewing the progress of works aimed at strengthening and modernizing Srinagar’s urban water distribution network.

During the inspection, the Commissioner visited the under-construction Overhead Water Tanks (OHTs) at Jenab Sahib, Soura and Behrar Baghwanpora, Lal Bazar, where he assessed the pace of execution, quality standards, and overall physical progress of the projects.

He reviewed the status of ongoing civil works and held detailed discussions with engineers and project officials regarding project timelines and implementation challenges.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of the projects, Haseeb stated that the new water storage infrastructure will substantially improve the city’s water supply system by enhancing storage capacity, strengthening distribution efficiency, and ensuring a more dependable supply of potable water to residents of the beneficiary areas.

The Commissioner directed the executing agencies to accelerate the pace of work and ensure completion of all components within the prescribed timelines without compromising quality. He stressed that timely delivery of public infrastructure projects remains a priority and called for strict adherence to technical specifications and approved project standards.

While interacting with field engineers and officials, Haseeb underscored the need for robust supervision, regular monitoring, and close inter-departmental coordination to ensure smooth execution of works. He instructed the concerned officers to proactively resolve any bottlenecks and maintain sustained momentum to avoid delays in project completion.

The Commissioner observed that the scheme is contributing significantly to the development of resilient civic infrastructure and the enhancement of essential public services.

He noted that the ongoing investments in water supply infrastructure are expected to deliver long-term benefits by improving service delivery, supporting future urban growth, and enhancing the overall quality of life for citizens.

The inspection was attended by the Joint Commissioner (Works), SMC, Executive Engineers of the Public Health Engineering Department, and other senior officials associated with the implementation of AMRUT 2.0 projects.