All J&K Lecturers Association calls on Education Min at Srinagar

Srinagar, Jun 2: A delegation of All J&K Lecturers’ Association on Tuesday called on Minister for Education, Social Welfare, Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo at Civil Secretariat and submitted a detailed representation highlighting several long-pending issues affecting the Lecturer fraternity across Jammu and Kashmir.

During the interaction, the delegation apprised the Minister about prolonged stagnation faced by lecturers due to the non-implementation of the Assured Career Progression (ACP) Scheme, delay in finalization of Gazetted Recruitment Rules, regular Annual Transfer Drive as well as large number of vacancies in the School Education Department adversely affecting academic functioning in Higher Secondary Schools.

The delegation urged the Minister to expedite the implementation of ACP, which has remained pending from a long time, as well as redressal of other genuine issues.

Interacting with the delegation, the Minister gave them a patient hearing and acknowledged the genuineness, legitimacy and importance of the issues projected by the Association.

She assured the delegation that the Government is committed to addressing the concerns of the teaching community.

The Minister also assured them that the department is working on a comprehensive and transparent Transfer Policy, which is likely to be finalized shortly.

Special Secretary SED, Ghulam Rasool Mir was also present during the interaction.