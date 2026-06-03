First-of-its-kind Advanced School of Antenna 2026 concludes at KU

Srinagar Jun 2:A first-of-its-kind three-day Advanced School of Antenna (ASA) 2026 concluded at the University of Kashmir (KU). The programme was organised by KU in collaboration with the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, IEEE AP-S/CRFID Delhi Chapter and IEEE AP-S/MTT-S, Kolkata Chapter, on the theme “Antennas in Biomedical and Biotelemetry Devices.”

The three-day programme aimed to promote knowledge exchange and advance research at the intersection of antenna engineering and healthcare technologies by bringing together leading experts, researchers, faculty members and students from across the country.

Speaking at the valedictory session, Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan, congratulated the organisers for bringing the prestigious international programme to the University and highlighted the growing importance of interdisciplinary research in addressing contemporary healthcare and technological challenges.

“ASA 2026 provided an excellent platform for researchers, faculty members and students to engage with leading experts and emerging innovations in antenna technologies and biomedical applications,” she said.

Dean, School of Engineering KU, Prof. Mohammad Tariq Banday, and Incharge Director, NIT Srinagar, Prof. Roohie Naaz, emphasized the importance of collaborative research and academic partnerships in advancing emerging technologies and fostering innovation-driven learning.

Head, Department of Electronics & Instrumentation Technology, KU, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Khanday, said that the event created valuable opportunities for participants to interact with internationally renowned experts and gain insights into contemporary developments in antenna design and biomedical applications.

Prof. Omar Ramahi, University of Waterloo, Canada, and Prof. Mahesh Abegaonkar, IIT Delhi and Chairman, IEEE AP-S Delhi Chapter, spoke on the recent advances in antenna technologies and stressed on sustained research efforts to address emerging challenges in biomedical and wireless communication systems.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Organising Secretary Dr. Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, faculty at the Department of Electronics & Instrumentation Technology, KU, outlined the objectives of the programme and highlighted its focus on bridging fundamental research with real-world healthcare applications.

The three-day programme featured keynote lectures, technical sessions and expert discussions on various dimensions of antenna engineering, biomedical devices, biotelemetry systems and emerging wireless technologies.

The proceedings of the valedictory session were conducted by Organising Secretary Dr. Javaid Ahmad Sheikh.

Earlier the inaugural session, held at the Ibn-e-Khaldun Auditorium, was attended by Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof. Shariefuddin Pirzada; Registrar KU, Prof. Naseer Iqbal; Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Binod Kumar; Prof. Omar Ramahi, University of Waterloo, Canada; Prof. Mahesh Abegaonkar, Chairman, IEEE AP-S Delhi Chapter; Dean, School of Engineering KU, Prof. Mohammad Tariq Banday; besides heads of departments, faculty members, researchers and students from KU and NIT Srinagar.