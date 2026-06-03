Traffic Suspended in Beerwah as Water Level Rises in Nallah Sukhnag

Arif Rashid

Budgam, June 2: Traffic movement was suspended in Beerwah town on Tuesday after the water level in Nallah Sukhnag rose significantly, disrupting road connectivity and affecting commuter movement in the area.

A police official present at the site said that traffic on both sides of Beerwah town was halted as a precautionary measure due to the increased water flow in the nallah.

“The government is currently constructing a bridge over Nallah Sukhnag and has established a temporary traffic diversion. However, due to the heavy flow of water over the diversion, vehicular movement has been suspended from both sides to ensure public safety,” the official said.

He said that police personnel have been deployed on both the side of the diversion to prevent vehicles from crossing until the water level recedes and the route is declared safe for travel.

Local residents said the strong water current also damaged a drinking water supply pipeline passing through the area, raising concerns about water availability in nearby localities.

Officials said that the temporary diversion will remain closed until engineers from the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department inspect the site and assess its safety for traffic movement.

Despite the rise in water level, authorities confirmed that no casualties, injuries, or damage to private property have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the administration is closely monitoring the situation and has advised commuters and travelers to avoid the affected stretch until normal conditions are restored.