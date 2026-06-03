DIPR condole with Shahid Ali, Hamid Ullah 

Srinagar, Jun 2: The Officers and officials of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the close family members of senior colleagues Shahid Ali, Assistant Information Officer and Hamid Ullah, Information Assistant.

In a condolence meeting held under the Chairmanship of Joint Director Information (Hqrs) Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Raina, the officers and staff members conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to Shahid Ali on the demise of his Uncle. They also extended their condolences to Hamid Ullah Buchoo on the demise of his Maternal Uncle.

The participants observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect and solidarity with the bereaved families. They also prayed for strength and courage for the families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Deputy Director Information (PR/AV), Javid Ahmad Rather and other officers and officials of DIPR were also present on the occasion.