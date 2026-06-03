J&K’s Auqib Nabi drafted as net bowler for India ahead of Afghanistan test

Aatif Qayoom

Srinagar, Jun 2: J&K pacer Auqib Nabi Dar has been roped in by the Indian team management as a net bowler ahead of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan, beginning June 6.

The development has sparked celebrations across Kashmir, especially in Auqib’s hometown, where family members, friends and cricket lovers hailed it as a proud moment for the valley.

Auqib, who delivered a remarkable domestic season with 60 wickets and played a key role in guiding J&K to a historic Ranji Trophy triumph, had recently missed out on a place in the main Indian Test squad. His omission had triggered criticism from several former cricketers and experts who believed his performances deserved national recognition.

Now, the young pacer has been called into the Indian camp alongside five other domestic bowlers to assist the team during preparations for the Afghanistan Test.

According to the BCCI, “Gurjapneet Singh, Auqib Nabi, Prince Yadav, Saransh Jain, Zeeshan Ansari and Shivang Kumar have joined the Indian squad as net bowlers to assist the team in the build-up to the Test.”

The call-up has brought joy to Auqib’s family members, who described the moment as a reward for years of hard work and dedication. Neighbours and well-wishers visited the family residence to congratulate them after the news surfaced.

People in Kashmir also took to social media to celebrate the achievement, calling it another sign of growing cricketing talent emerging from the region. Local cricket circles praised Auqib’s consistency and discipline, saying the opportunity could pave the way for a future national call up.

Apart from Auqib, Uttar Pradesh leg spinner Zeeshan Ansari, IPL sensation Prince Yadav, left arm spinner Shivang Kumar, pacer Gurjapneet Singh and off spinner Saransh Jain have also joined the camp.