“Cloudy Skies, Light Rain & Thunderstorms Expected in J&K parts today” : MeT

Srinagar, Feb 18 (ANI): A man walks under an umbrella on the banks of Dal Lake amid the rainfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Srinagar, April 21 : The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting generally cloudy skies with a possibility of light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds at scattered places in Kashmir and isolated areas of Jammu Division on April 21.

Residents and travelers are advised to plan accordingly and follow administrative and traffic advisories.

Farmers are recommended to resume farm operations from April 22 onwards, as the weather is expected to be generally dry on April 22-23.

However, another spell of thundershowers is predicted for April 24-25, with potential hailstorms and gusty winds. The weather is expected to remain dry from April 26.

Safety precautions:

Stay indoors during thunderstorms and lightning

Be cautious of landslides, shooting stones, and rockfalls at vulnerable places.
 

 

