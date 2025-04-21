With NH44 shut in flash floods, J&K groom decides to walk to wedding venue; mulls similar return on foot with bride

With the heavy rains triggering flash floods and wrecking havoc across parts of Jammu and Kashmir leading to a closing down National Highway 44, locals in the area are forced to complete their journey on foot, with no possibility of moving vehicles on the National Highway.

An expectant groom, who is looking to keep the promise of getting married today, has decided to travel the last stretch till the wedding venue on foot with his family. With vehicles unable to go through the National Highway, he says he expects to travel around seven kilometres for over four hours by foot.

“I am getting married and we are going for neel gaganaan, with the rains yesterday the situation is like that now so now we have to go walking. We left our houses in the morning at 6, we kept our cars nearby and now we will just walk for over 7-8 kilometres then we will look for cars,” the groom, Hashkhor Ahmad told ANI on Monday.

He further said that if the road does not get repaired by the time he has to bring his wife home, he will be forced to have her travel on foot too.

“Whatever God has willed has happened…now if by the time I have to bring my wife and the road is not fixed then also we will have to walk the whole way. I request the government to clear NH 44, a lot of people are stuck, some with kids, some otherwise. The road should be cleared as soon as possible,” he said.

The groom urged the government to clear the road as soon as possible, underlining that multiple people are stuck in traffic, with kids, in buses and otherwise, unable to move anywhere.

On April 20 (Sunday), Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed the Indian Army for their timely assistance by setting up medical aid camps, distributing medicines and ensuring food and clean drinking water reaches the affected people.

“I feel gratified to inform that the Army has set up medical aid camps, distributed essential medicines and ensured access to food and clean drinking water. They have also made special arrangements for tea and basic meals for the affected population,” the Union Minister wrote in a post on X.

Praising the District Magistrate for leading the efforts to manage the disaster, he wrote, “In the aftermath of the torrential hailstorm yesterday, while the district administration team led by energetic DC Mr Baseer Haq has been commendably on the job since last night.”

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, avoid travelling along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, and follow official advisories until the weather improves and clearing operations are completed. Schools in the area have also been ordered to shut down amid the weather conditions.

Till now three people, including two children have died due to the landslides. (ANI)