Civic duty amidst celebration, Groom casts vote on Wedding Day

Ganderbal, May 13:

In a stirring demonstration of civic responsibility, a groom from Kangan area in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district made headlines as he exercised his right to vote on his wedding day. Ashraf Ahmad Shah, hailing from Iqbal Abad Kangan, garnered attention across social media platforms as he was captured leaving a polling booth clad in his wedding attire after casting his vote.

Despite the jubilation of his impending nuptials, Shah emphasised the significance of participating in the electoral process. “Today is the most memorable day of my life. I am about to marry, but voting is a sacred duty as well. I cannot overlook the importance of casting my vote on this significant day,” expressed Shah to reporters.

Underlining the importance of the electoral process, Shah remarked, “Our first priority is to cast our precious vote to choose our representative.” Ganderbal district, falling within the Srinagar constituency, was in focus during the fourth phase of the LokSabha elections.

Meanwhile, polling stations across Ganderbal district witnessed a remarkable surge in voter participation, reflecting a strong sense of civic responsibility among citizens. From bustling urban centers to remote villages, voters formed long queues, showcasing their commitment to the democratic process.

Abdul Ahad, a voter, expressed high satisfaction with the facilities provided for all individuals, including those with special needs. He extended gratitude to the District Election Officer (DEO) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for ensuring a smooth and accessible voting experience.

In accordance with ECI guidelines, the District Administration of Ganderbal meticulously arranged facilities at every polling station. The positive reception from the public underscores effective teamwork and a dedication to democratic values.