LS Polls 2024: Srinagar witnesses highest voter turnout in two decades

• Records 37.99% voter turnout

• Second-highest turnout since 1989: CEO J&K

• Kangan (ST) constituency records highest turnout at 58.80%, HabbaKadal lowest at 13.25%

• Polling ends peacefully in the all segments

Srinagar, May 13: The fourth phase of the 2024 LokSabha elections witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 37.99% in the Srinagar parliamentary constituency until 8 PM, marking the highest participation in the last five elections.

One of the three parliamentary constituencies of Kashmir, Srinagar was among the 96 seats that voted in the phase 4 ofLokSabha elections across the country, on Monday.

Polling occurred across 2,135 polling stations spread over five districts, including Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Shopian.

Voting commenced at 7 am with long queues of enthusiastic voters eager to exercise their democratic rights. The process concluded peacefully, without any untoward incidents reported, showcasing the deep commitment of the people to the electoral process.

Voters of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Shopian showed up in record numbers to cast their votes in a show of faith and enthusiasm in the election process.

This was the first general election in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and the enaction of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

There are 24 candidates in the fray as compared to 12 in the 2019 general election. Polling personnel including security personnel worked tirelessly to ensure that an atmosphere of calm, peace and festivities welcomed voters at the polling stations.

As per figures, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has released preliminary turnout figures for various constituencies in Srinagar.

The highest turnout was recorded in the Kangan (ST) constituency at 58.80%, while the lowest was observed in the HabbaKadal constituency at 13.25%. CEO Pole estimated the final polling percentage to be approximately 40%, a significant improvement compared to previous elections.

Addressing the presser in Srinagar, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir P.K Pole said that the polling percentage remained until 5 P.M. stood at 36 percent, marking the second-highest turnout since 1989. Not even a single polling booth witnessed zero percent polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency, he said.

“People voted in large numbers here. We are thankful to each and every person involved in making this democratic process a success. The polling percentage stood at 36 percent, marking the second-highest turnout since 1989,” CEO Pole said.

He stated, “People voted in large numbers here. We are thankful to each and every person involved in making this democratic process a success” .

The gross voter turnout recorded in past few elections in the Srinagar PC, as given by the CEO office, was 14.43 % in 2019, 25.86 % in 2019, 25.55 in 2009, 18.57 % in 2004, 11.93 % in 1999, 30.06 % in 1998, 40.94 % in 1996, no election was held in 1991 due to turmoil and 1989 remained uncontested.

At the time of culmination of polling, Assembly Segment wise tentative voter turnout in 2-Srinagar PC was Kangan 58.80 %, Ganderbal 49.48 %, Hazaratbal 28.28 %, Khanyar 24.24 %, Habbakadal 14.05 %, LalChowk 27.33 %, Channapora 22.97 %, Zadibal 29.41 %, Eidgah 26.81 %, Central Shalteng 26.43 %, Khansahib 50.35 %, Charar-e-Sharib 56.00 %, Chadoora 49.10 %, Pampore 38.01 %, Tral 40.29 %, Pulwama 43.39 %, Rajpora 45.79 %, Shopian 47.88 %. Also, the total migrant special PS polling was 39.09 % besides receiving 2832 postal votes (absentee, VFC and receive ETPBMS till date).

Highlighting the logistics involved, Pole mentioned that there were 2135 polling stations across 18 assembly segments. Over 8500 civil employees, along with police and CRPF personnel, double that number, worked tirelessly over the past two days to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

“We made special arrangements for women and older people, with CCTV at every polling station. We had 200,000 young voters registered. We set up 26 special polling stations for migrants, and over 6,000 migrants voted, making up 36% of the total,” he added.

The ECI has enabled Kashmiri migrant voters residing at various relief camps in Delhi, Jammu, and Udhampur to also have the option of voting in person at designated special polling stations or using postal ballot. 21 Special PollingStations were established at Jammu, 1 at Udhampur and 4 at Delhi.

CEO Pole further said that special precautions were taken against people with criminal records or anti-national history, so all polling stations stayed peaceful.

As per official figures, 17,47,810 lakh voters were enrolled in phase IV, including 8,75,938 male and 8,71,808 female voters besides 64 third gender electorates. There were 1,1682 Persons with Disability and 705 persons above the age of 100 years.

ECI has set up around 2,135 polling stations across 5 districts of Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal and Shopian. The election staff including Presiding Officers were stationed in every polling station. In total, more than 8,500 polling staff, including reserves, were deployed on duty on the polling day.

CEO said that every polling station was provided with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF’s) like drinking water, electricity, toilet, ramp, furniture, besides wheelchairs were provided to the needy.

“We had set up 20 polling booths managed by women (also called as pink polling stations), 18 polling booths manned by specially abled persons and 17 by youths. Similarly 21 green polling stations were also set up to spread messages about environmental concern.

CEO J&K said that the purpose behind these special polling stations was aimed to spread awareness among sections of society like women, specially abled, first time young voters to come forward and exercise their right to vote.

Earlier, PK Pole rebutted news on some social media platforms as baseless and fake.

The CEO said elections in Srinagar, Budgam, Shopian, Ganderbal, and Pulwama districts have been marked by an overwhelming voter turnout, showcasing the deep commitment of the people to exercise their democratic rights.

“In some social media posts, it is mentioned that voting is slow. However, long queues are at Polling Stations. “He clarified that the speed of the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) is the same everywhere, and the polling staff is working diligently to facilitate all,” he said.

CEO Pole said that normally, there used to be a very low poll percentage and fewer numbers of voters in queues.

“ It is heart-warming to see that voters in large numbers are coming to vote in all areas, including in Shahar-e-Khas areas of Srinagar city. Naturally, to come your turn in a long queue, voters have to wait. Rest assured; the polling staff is working hard to facilitate all,” he said.

Segment polling

Kangan (ST) constituency: 58.80%

Charar-e-Sharif constituency: 53.23%

Chadoora constituency: 46.60%

Ganderbal constituency: 49.48%

Khan Sahib constituency: 50.35%

Pulwama constituency: 43.39%

Rajpora constituency: 45.79%

Shopian constituency: 47.88%

Tral constituency: 40.29 %

Pampore constituency: 38.01%

Eidgah constituency: 26.81%

Hazratbal constituency: 28.28%

Zadibal constituency: 29.41%

LalChowk constituency: 27.33%

Khanyar constituency: 24.24 %

Channapora constituency: 22.97%

Central Shalteng constituency: 26.44%

HabbaKadal constituency: 13.25%

Yearwise poll percentage

2019: 14.43%

2014: 25.86%

2009: 25.55%

2004: 18.57%

1999: 11.93%

1998: 30.06%

1996: 40.94%

LG lauds people, stakeholders on high voter turnout

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the people and all the stakeholders on the high voter turnout in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency today.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said:

“Today, people came out in large numbers to cast their votes in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency and reaffirmed their faith in democracy and the constitution. I commend the hard work by all the stakeholders for free, fair, peaceful and smooth conduct of the polling.

“It is heartening to see the huge surge in voting percentage in the biggest festival of democracy. I truly appreciate the enthusiasm of electors and hopeful to see historic turnout in the next two phases. I appeal to all to vote without fear and vote with responsibility and pride, he further added.