LG Manoj Sinha congratulates successful students of CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

RK Online Desk
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday congratulated all the students who have successfully cleared CBSE Class 10th & 12th examinations.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said, “Many congratulations to all the students who have successfully cleared CBSE Class 10th & 12th examinations. My best wishes to all of you for your bright future.”

Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, results for which were declared on Monday with 87.98 per cent students passing the test.

Last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33 per cent.

