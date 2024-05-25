Bollywood Buzz: Ajay Devgn’s powerful “Singham Again” look sets social media ablaze

Ganderbal, May 24: Actor Ajay Devgn recently completed one of the main shooting schedules of the highly anticipated film “Singham Again” in Kashmir. Following the shoot, Devgn expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the officials and local people of the Valley for their immense support.

In a special video message, he said, “Thank you so much Kashmir film authority for a lovely shoot and so much cooperation… It’s a beautiful place. We wish we keep coming here. Thank you.”

Directed by RohitShetty, “Singham Again” is poised to be one of the biggest films of the year, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. To further build excitement, director RohitShetty shared an intense look of Ajay Devgn from the movie.

The image, posted on social media, shows Devgn posing with Jammu and Kashmir police vehicles and commandos, highlighting the film’s action-packed nature. Shetty captioned the picture, “BajiraoSingham! SSP (SOG) Special Operations Group Jammu & Kashmir Police Singham Again coming soon.”

Ajay Devgn also took to Instagram to share his ‘Singham’ avatar, captioning it, “On duty again.” Fans responded enthusiastically, flooding the comments with praise and excitement. Some referred to Devgn as the “OG of the cop universe,” while others noted that “this time Singham’s roar is louder than ever.” Many fans also inquired about the film’s release date.

“Singham Again” boasts a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, DeepikaPadukone, KareenaKapoor, and ArjunKapoor, who will play the role of the villain. This role is noted as the biggest in ArjunKapoor’s career, where he will be seen with long thick hair and wearing a lungi, portraying a formidable enemy to Singham’s team.

Meanwhile, the film crew has moved to the renowned tourist destination of Sonmarg’sBaltal for the next segment of shooting after completing scenes in Srinagar. Notably, some key scenes were filmed on the HabbaKadalbridge in Srinagar, adding to the authentic and picturesque backdrop of the movie.

Recently, both Ajay Devgn and RohitShetty were spotted meeting and spending time with the SSB Jawans, further endearing themselves to the local community. The presence of such prominent Bollywood figures has created a buzz in the region, with fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release. “Singham Again” is expected to bring a blend of intense action and gripping drama, set against the stunning landscapes of Kashmir.

Ajay Devgn plays the lead role in “Singham Again,” with the legendary actor Jackie Shroff also joining the cast. The crew, including Shetty and Shroff, arrived in Kashmir on Friday to continue their shooting schedule. According to sources, the team will be filming at various scenic locations across Kashmir for the next few days before heading back.